Renault is offering attractive discounts on its cars: Check deals

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 03, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Renault Triber gets the maximum discount of Rs. 50,000 this month (Photo credit: Renault)

To boost sales, French automaker Renault has announced benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on its Triber, KWID, and Kiger models in India for the month of December. The brand is offering grade, variant, and location-specific benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage discounts. Moreover, potential customers can also avail corporate and rural offers.

Why does this story matter?

Renault made its first appearance in India as part of a joint venture (JV) with Mahindra in 2005 and became an independent manufacturer by 2008.

The automaker achieved success with its Duster SUV and established itself as a brand offering overall sturdy vehicles with reliable engines.

The carmaker plans to increase its sales on our shores this month with attractive deals.

Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.64 lakh

Renault's entry-level hatchback, KWID offers a maximum benefit of Rs. 35,000 including exchange benefits of Rs. 15,000. The car flaunts a sculpted hood, a sleek chrome grille, bumper-mounted headlights, and flared wheel arches. Inside, there are five seats, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is backed by a 799cc petrol engine (53.26hp/72Nm) and a 1.0-liter petrol mill (67hp/91Nm).

Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.92 lakh

The Renault Triber MPV provides a maximum benefit of Rs. 50,000, comprising exchange benefits of up to Rs. 25,000. It sports projector headlights, roof rails, wrap-around taillamps, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, it houses seven seats, automatic climate control, ABS, and EBD. It derives power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and is linked to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Renault Kiger is available with a maximum discount of Rs. 35,000, including exchange benefits worth Rs. 15,000. The SUV flaunts tri-octa pure vision LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, and four airbags. It runs on a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor (98.63hp/160Nm).