BMW S 1000 RR v/s Ducati Panigale V4: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 03, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in India soon. The motorcycle made its debut in September this year and is available in various global markets. It will compete against the capable Ducati Panigale V4 in the liter-class supersport category on our shores. Which one of these two superbikes makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since 2009, the S 1000 RR by BMW Motorrad is considered a leader in the liter-class supersport motorcycle segment around the world. It is a go-to bike for budding racers.

However, the competition has heated up in recent years with the arrival of the Ducati Panigale V4.

Can Germany's reigning champion hang on to its title against the Italian powerhouse?

BMW S 1000 RR is visually more pleasing

BMW S 1000 RR flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, dual LED headlamps, racing-inspired winglets, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Ducati Panigale V4 sports a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, underbelly exhaust, split-type seats, and an LED taillight. Both motorbikes feature a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Panigale V4 gets a more powerful engine

The BMW S 1000 RR draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine with 'ShiftCam' technology, which makes 205hp of maximum power and 112.5Nm of peak torque. The Ducati Panigale V4 is backed by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that generates 215.5hp of maximum power and 123.6Nm of peak torque. Both liter-class motorcycles offer a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper clutch.

Both are equipped with multiple electronic rider aids

In terms of rider safety, the BMW S 1000 RR and Ducati Panigale V4 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both supersport motorcycles are carried out by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ducati Panigale V4 ranges between Rs. 26.49 lakh and Rs. 32 lakh, while the BMW S 1000 RR is expected to start at around Rs. 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Panigale V4 offers a more powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of BMW, as its good looks and lower expected price make it a better value-for-money proposition here.