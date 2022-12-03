Auto

Honda cars available with big discounts this month: Check offers

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 03, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

The Honda WR-V attracts the maximum benefits this December (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has announced benefits worth Rs. 72,340 on its popular offerings like WR-V, City (fifth-generation and fourth generation), Amaze, and Jazz, this December. The Japanese automaker is offering discounts in the form of cash rebates, exchange offers, accessories, and loyalty bonuses. However, they vary depending on the variant, grade, and location from where the four-wheelers are purchased. Let's have a look.

Why does this story matter?

Honda is offering attractive discounts on its models at a time when several other automakers are raising prices due to rising input costs.

Honda's cars do not have lengthy waiting lists unlike its rivals and offer good performance and decent aftersales.

Potential customers who were waiting for the prices to go down will surely have a look.

Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.63 lakh

Honda Amaze attracts a year-end discount of up to Rs. 43,144, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It flaunts a sloping roofline, a dual-slat grille, all-LED lighting, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a five-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD. The car comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (79.12hp/160Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol motor (88.76hp/110Nm).

Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 8.01 lakh

Honda Jazz is available with benefits of up to Rs. 37,047, including accessories worth Rs. 12,047. The hatchback has swept-back headlights, a blacked-out air dam, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The five-seater cabin offers a rear-view camera, an infotainment panel, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol mill that delivers 88.5hp/110Nm.

Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 9.11 lakh

The Honda WR-V can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 72,340, including a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. It has a muscular look with a multi-slat grille, a chiseled bonnet, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin houses five seats, a sunroof, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit. The four-wheeler is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (88.5hp/110Nm).

Honda City (fifth generation): Price begins at Rs. 11.57 lakh

Honda City's fifth-generation model attracts discounts of up to Rs. 72,145. The sedan has an elegant design with a sloping roofline, a shark fin antenna, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights. Inside, it houses multiple airbags, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console. The car comes with a 1.5-liter diesel motor (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119hp/145Nm).