Tata Altroz Racer performance hatchback: Check out its top features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 18, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Tata Altroz Racer was shown at Auto Expo 2023 (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has announced that it will launch the Racer version of its Altroz hatchback in India. To recall, it was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The car has an attractive design, a spacious feature-loaded cabin, and is backed by a powerful 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine. So, what are the best features of the Altroz Racer? Let us find out.

The Tata Altroz Racer promises better looks, more features, and superior performance in comparison to the standard Altroz.

Once it goes on sale in India, it is bound to draw the attention of a lot of buyers.

In our market, the performance-oriented hatchback will take on rivals such as the Hyundai i20 N Line, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

White stripes extend from hood to roof

The Tata Altroz Racer flaunts a stylish dual-tone red and black paintwork, coupled with chequered white stripes that extend from the bonnet to the roof. The car also gets a wide blacked-out grille and swept-back headlights that lend it a menacing appearance. Alloy wheels with a glossy finish are on offer. Meanwhile, the 'RACER' badging on the fenders signifies its racing DNA.

An electric sunroof and 6 airbags are available

The cosmetic upgrades are carried out inside as well with red accents and white stripes on the seats as well as the dashboard. When it comes to technology on offer, you get ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a voice-activated electric sunroof, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. No need to worry about the safety of passengers as six airbags are onboard.

Its power figures are similar to Hyundai i20 N Line

Instead of tweaking mechanicals, the company has upgraded the powertrain of the car. The Altroz Racer gets a Nexon-sourced 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that puts out 118hp of power and 170Nm of torque. The car makes as much power as the Hyundai i20 N Line, but 2Nm less torque (172Nm). A 6-speed manual gearbox handles the transmission duties of the hatchback.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Altroz Racer in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the performance hatchback should carry a price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).