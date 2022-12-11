Auto

Prior to debut in February, Toyota Grand Highlander SUV teased

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 11, 2022

Toyota Grand Highlander will likely flaunt all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese carmaker Toyota is planning to expand its portfolio in the US market with the upcoming Grand Highlander. The SUV will be positioned between Highlander and Sequoia models. The automaker has now teased the SUV ahead of its debut at Chicago Motor Show in February 2023. The four-wheeler will feature a spacious three-row cabin, likely in a six- or seven-seater configuration.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the largest automakers in the world. The Japanese carmaker has offerings in almost every category in the ICE-powered and EV segments in its global portfolio.

The brand holds a dominant position in the US market, with a wide variety of SUVs and MPVs.

To further strengthen its grip, the company is adding an all-new full-size SUV called the Grand Highlander.

The SUV will flaunt a muscular bonnet and roof-mounted spoiler

The upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander will follow the brand's newest design philosophy and flaunt a long and muscular bonnet, LED headlights with DRLs, a large grille, skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

It will be backed by a petrol-hybrid powertrain

The technical specifications of the Grand Highlander are yet to be disclosed by Toyota. We expect the SUV to be powered by a 2.4-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid powertrain that does duty in the carmaker's flagship offering, the Crown.

It should feature premium upholstery and multiple airbags

The interiors of the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander are under wraps. However, we expect the full-size SUV to get a spacious six/seven-seater cabin and feature a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander will be announced during its launch event. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the Highlander model, which starts at $36,420 (approximately Rs. 30 lakh) in the US market.