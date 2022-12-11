Auto

2024 Porsche Macan EV spotted testing around Nurburgring racetrack

The 2024 Macan EV by German supercar maker Porsche has been spotted doing test runs around the iconic Nurburgring racetrack, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The SUV will be the second all-electric offering for the brand after the Taycan and will likely be underpinned by the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. The electric SUV will flaunt a stylish front fascia.

Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility solutions becoming the need of the hour, every automaker has been developing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in recent years.

Porsche was one of the first premium carmakers to introduce a performance-oriented EV, the Taycan, in 2019.

After a warm reception from customers, the brand is now preparing to add the Macan EV to its portfolio.

The EV will flaunt bumper-mounted headlights and active aero spoiler

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV will retain the overall silhouette of the ICE-powered SUV and flaunt a long and muscular hood, bumper-mounted LED headlights with DRLs, a closed-off grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and an active aero spoiler will grace the rear end.

It might deliver a range of over 400km

The technical details of the upcoming Macan EV are yet to be announced by Porsche. However, we expect the SUV to be powered by the same 625hp/850Nm electric powertrain from the Taycan. The EV should likely have a range of over 400km.

The SUV to get a five-seater cabin with panoramic sunroof

The interiors of the 2024 Porsche Macan EV are under wraps. We expect the premium electric SUV to get a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin and feature a minimalist dashboard with a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Porsche Macan EV will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event. We expect the electric SUV to carry a hefty premium over the ICE-powered variant, which starts at Rs. 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.