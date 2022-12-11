Auto

BMW CE 04 e-scooter: A look at its top features

BMW CE 04 e-scooter: A look at its top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 11, 2022, 06:48 pm 3 min read

2023 BMW CE 04 is offered in two color options (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has showcased the 2023 iteration of the CE 04 in India at the "Joytown 2022" motoring event in New Delhi. The German brand seems to be gauging the response the e-scooter generates on our shores and might eventually launch the vehicle if it gets overall positive feedback. What makes the two-wheeler stand out in a sea of electric scooters? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The CE 04 is a quirky attempt by BMW Motorrad to enter the highly competitive and rapidly expanding electric scooter segment across the globe.

The brand is offering its first all-electric two-wheeler with state-of-the-art features.

They include a Kinetic Energy Regeneration System (KERS), quick charge capability, a large 10.25-inch TFT full-color instrument cluster with "BMW Motorrad Connectivity" services, and an optional adaptive LED headlight.

Liquid-cooled electric motor removes worry of overheating

Unlike other e-scooters that make use of an air-cooled hub-mounted motor, BMW CE 04 packs a liquid-cooled PMS electric motor that churns out 42hp of power and 62Nm of peak torque. Liquid cooling allows the mill to develop peak outputs over a prolonged duration when compared to air cooling, making it easier to commute in peak traffic situations without worrying about overheating.

Adaptive projector LED headlights provide adequate illumination

While most electric scooters prefer simple LED lighting for better power saving, BMW CE 04 gets an option of adaptive projector LED headlights. With the matrix LED technology, the headlights on the EV can automatically dim to provide a dazzle-free experience to the oncoming traffic while providing the best possible illumination for the rider. The lights function without any intervention from the rider.

There is a large storage compartment

By shifting the battery pack under the floor, the e-scooter gets a large and practical storage compartment with integrated lighting. The storage of the CE 04 can be accessed from the side, making it easy to get things in and out of the compartment without the need for the rider to get off the seat. The EV can store a full-size helmet with ease.

Kinetic Energy Regeneration System makes movement easier

Kinetic Energy Regeneration System (KERS) or regenerative braking helps the BMW CE 04 extend its range on the go by recuperating energy generated during braking. Thanks to the three standard riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road, and an optional Dynamic mode, the amount of regeneration-derived deceleration can be varied, making it easy to ride the e-scooter through city traffic with minimum braking inputs.