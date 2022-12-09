Auto

2023 BMW CE 04 EV to debut in India tomorrow

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 09, 2022, 05:20 pm

2023 BMW CE 04 is equipped with regenerative braking (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has teased the CE 04 e-scooter on its social media platforms. The EV will be showcased at the "Joytown 2022" BMW motoring event on December 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The scooter will be the first all-electric offering from the bikemaker to reach our shores. It flaunts a funky design language.

Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility taking the center stage in the automotive world, almost every automaker around the world has been developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

BMW Motorrad chose an unconventional design philosophy for its first-ever e-scooter, the CE 04.

Launched in various global markets in July this year, the EV has received a warm reception from critics and customers alike, mostly for its unique styling.

The scooter flaunts a single-piece seat and aluminum wheels

Magellan Grey Metallic paint scheme

The 2023 BMW CE 04 has a quirky design and is available in two color options: Magellan Grey Metallic and Light White. The e-scooter flaunts an apron-mounted dual-pod projector LED headlight, a wide handlebar with angular mirrors, a 10.25-inch full-color instrument cluster with a neatly integrated windscreen for added protection, a single-piece seat, and a flush-fitted side stand. It rides on aluminum "Disc" wheels.

It promises a range of up to 130km

The 2023 BMW CE 04 draws power from a liquid-cooled, rear-mounted electric motor paired with an 8.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack with fast charging capabilities. The setup generates 42hp of power and 62Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 130km.

The e-scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 BMW CE 04 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with regenerative braking and reverse function for improved ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by single-bridge telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit linked to a single-sided swing arm at the rear.

2023 BMW CE 04: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 BMW CE 04 will be announced at its launch event. For reference, the e-scooter starts at $11,795 (approximately Rs. 9.7 lakh) in the US market, excluding a $595 destination and handling fee.