Super-exclusive MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43 breaks cover: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 09, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43 flaunts quad exhaust tips (Photo credit: MV Agusta)

Italian marque MV Agusta has revealed a limited-edition Tamburini Corse F43 model for the global markets. Only 25 units of the super-exclusive motorcycle will be produced. The supersport is built to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the F4 model and it pays homage to the legendary designer Massimo Tamburini. Fun fact, the limited-run bike is designed by Massimo's son, Andrea Tamburini.

Why does this story matter?

Referred to as the "Michelangelo of motorbike design," Massimo was an Italian motorcycle designer for Cagiva, Ducati, and MV Agusta and was one of the founding members of Bimota.

MV Agusta is paying tribute to the icon of the design world by naming its newest special-edition motorcycle the Tamburini Corse F43.

Notably, the power figures of the bike are yet to be revealed

The supersport flaunts a rider-only saddle and quad exhaust tips

The MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43 retains the aggressive silhouette of the F4 model and flaunts an aerodynamically tuned full fairing, a compact wind deflector, a muscular fuel tank, a projector LED headlight, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, a sleek LED taillamp, and tail-mounted quad exhaust tips. It packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster. The supersport rides on 17-inch forged wheels.

It is backed by a 998cc, inline-four engine

The limited-run MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43 draws power from a 998cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, inline-four engine. The power figures of the bike are yet to be revealed. The mill should be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and cornering ABS

For the safety of the rider, the MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, lean-sensitive IMU-based traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and wheelie control. Suspension duties on the supersport motorcycle are taken care of by fully-adjustable Ohlins inverted forks at the front and adjustable Ohlins mono-shock unit at the rear.

MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the MV Agusta Tamburini Corse F43 are yet to be disclosed. The supersport motorcycle is limited to just 25 units and is offered in five colors.