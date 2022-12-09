Auto
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato debuts at Rs. 4.61 crore: Check features
Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Sterrato in the Indian market with a sticker price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). To recall, the limited-run off-road-biased coupe was showcased at the recently concluded Art Basel show in Miami, US, and is the last pure-combustion vehicle from the automaker. The supercar features upgrades such as revised suspension and rugged black cladding all around.
Why does this story matter?
- Lamborghini has been known for creating bold designs and experimenting with various body styles ever since its inception. The Miura, Diablo, and LM002 are some unique creations by the carmaker.
- While the LM002 and Urus were created as an SUV, the Huracan Sterrato is essentially a heavily modified off-road-focused supercar based on the Huracan Evo.
- It draws power from a 602hp, naturally-aspirated V10 engine.
The supercar flaunts 19-inch forged wheels and roof-mounted air scoop
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato retains the silhouette of the Huracan Evo and flaunts a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, blacked-out aluminum skid plates, and a roof-mounted air scoop. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, wheel arches with thick black cladding, and heavy-duty 19-inch forged wheels with all-terrain run-flat tires. Y-shaped LED taillights grace the rear end.
It is backed by a 602hp, V10 engine
The Huracan Sterrato draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine from the Huracan Evo. The mill churns out 602hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 7-speed LDF DCT gearbox.
The coupe features racing-type bucket seats and premium Alcantara upholstery
On the inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a sporty two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims, premium Verde Sterrato Alcantara upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The supercar houses a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and traction control.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Pricing
In India, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato can be yours for a sticker price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries are set to begin by late 2023. The rally-inspired supercar is limited to just 1,499 units globally.