Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato debuts at Rs. 4.61 crore: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 09, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato gets a roof-mounted air scoop (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Sterrato in the Indian market with a sticker price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). To recall, the limited-run off-road-biased coupe was showcased at the recently concluded Art Basel show in Miami, US, and is the last pure-combustion vehicle from the automaker. The supercar features upgrades such as revised suspension and rugged black cladding all around.

Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini has been known for creating bold designs and experimenting with various body styles ever since its inception. The Miura, Diablo, and LM002 are some unique creations by the carmaker.

While the LM002 and Urus were created as an SUV, the Huracan Sterrato is essentially a heavily modified off-road-focused supercar based on the Huracan Evo.

It draws power from a 602hp, naturally-aspirated V10 engine.

The supercar flaunts 19-inch forged wheels and roof-mounted air scoop

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato retains the silhouette of the Huracan Evo and flaunts a sculpted hood, bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, blacked-out aluminum skid plates, and a roof-mounted air scoop. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, wheel arches with thick black cladding, and heavy-duty 19-inch forged wheels with all-terrain run-flat tires. Y-shaped LED taillights grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 602hp, V10 engine

The Huracan Sterrato draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine from the Huracan Evo. The mill churns out 602hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 7-speed LDF DCT gearbox.

The coupe features racing-type bucket seats and premium Alcantara upholstery

On the inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a sporty two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims, premium Verde Sterrato Alcantara upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The supercar houses a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and traction control.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Pricing

In India, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato can be yours for a sticker price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries are set to begin by late 2023. The rally-inspired supercar is limited to just 1,499 units globally.