Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato debuts as a limited-run off-road-biased supercar

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato debuts as a limited-run off-road-biased supercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 30, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a top speed of 260km/h (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian marque Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan Sterrato for the global car markets at the Art Basel in Miami, US. The coupe is a limited-run off-road-biased version of the Huracan Evo. The supercar is the last pure-combustion vehicle from the legendary automaker and features various upgrades such as revised suspension and rugged black cladding all around. It draws power from a 602hp, V10 engine.

Why does this story matter?

While the Urus is the first production SUV for Lamborghini, the Huracan Sterrato is a unique off-road biased supercar for the iconic carmaker from Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.

The coupe is essentially a heavily modified version of the Huracan Evo, with components such as reinforced sills, relocated roof-mounted air intake, aluminum skid plates, and underbody panels for added protection.

The supercar sports bumper-mounted auxiliary lights and 19-inch forged wheels

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular hood, angular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, aluminum skid plates, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 19-inch forged wheels with all-terrain run-flat tires. Y-shaped LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It draws power from a 602hp, V10 engine

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is backed by the same 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine from the Huracan Evo. The motor generates a maximum power of 602hp and a peak torque of 560Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT gearbox.

The coupe features bucket seats

On the inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium Verde Sterrato Alcantara upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be disclosed by the carmaker in the coming months. Only 1,499 units will be made. We expect it to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 crore (ex-showroom) if launched in India.