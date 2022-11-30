Auto

Mahindra recalls more than 19,000 Scorpio-N, XUV700 SUVs: Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 30, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

The affected units are equipped with manual transmission (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has recalled 6,618 units of the Scorpio-N and 12,566 units of the XUV700 in India, over a possible fault in the rubber bellow, which protects mechanical parts from dust and humidity within the bell housing. The affected units were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022, and equipped with manual transmission. The company is contacting the customers and replacing the faulty part.

What is the issue?

Mahindra claims that an error at the supplier's plant during the sorting process might have affected the "operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing." With the customers' interests in mind, the company has started inspection and replacement of faulty parts for free. Buyers are being individually contacted by dealerships to bring in their cars for inspection.

Mahindra had recalled XUV700 few days ago too

A few days back, Mahindra had recalled select units of the XUV700 over a rattling noise from its suspension setup. The front lower control arm and rear lower control arm bush were affected. Luckily, the brand identified a fix.

Here's a look at the recalled vehicles

The Scorpio-N sports projector LED headlights, a chrome-slatted grille, vertically stacked LED taillamps and stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are six/seven seats, six airbags, a sunroof, a 12-speaker sound system, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It runs on a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill (200hp/380Nm).

Mahindra XUV700 gets two engine options

Mahindra XUV700 has a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, skid plates, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. There are six/seven seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions, inside. It is backed by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine (197hp/380Nm) and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 23.9 lakh. Meanwhile, the XUV700 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 13.45-24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).