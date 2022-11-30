Auto

Prior to launch, Hyundai CRETA CNG variant spied testing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 30, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA CNG will flaunt silvered skid plates (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Ahead of its launch, the CNG variant of the Hyundai CRETA has been spotted doing test runs in India, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. This will be the fourth vehicle from the South Korean automaker to be equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit, after the Grand i10 NIOS, AURA, and the now-discontinued SANTRO. The model will remain identical to the standard car.

Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many automakers are opting to switch to either Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or alternative fuels such as CNG.

While Hyundai has been focusing on EVs for a while, the brand is also developing mass-market bi-fuel vehicles.

When launched, the CRETA CNG will elevate the competition in the mid-size SUV segment to a new level.

The SUV will sport all-LED lighting setup and roof rails

Hyundai CRETA CNG will retain the overall design of the standard model and shall flaunt a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. The SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

It will be backed by a 1.4-liter, bi-fuel engine

The technical details of the Hyundai CRETA CNG are yet to be revealed by the carmaker. However, we expect the SUV to draw power from a 1.4-liter, "Kappa," turbo-charged, bi-fuel engine. It should be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car will feature a panoramic sunroof and 6 airbags

On the inside, the CRETA CNG will likely remain identical to the regular model. It will feature an all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Six airbags and ABS will also be available.

Hyundai CRETA CNG: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing of the Hyundai CRETA CNG will be disclosed by the automaker during its launch event in India in the coming months. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the regular model, which starts at Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom).