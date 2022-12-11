Auto

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets wireless connectivity options in India

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 11, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has updated the connectivity suite on the Brezza with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new features can be installed by owners via over-the-air (OTA) software updates or downloaded onto the infotainment panel from the company's official website/app for smartphones. The multi-information display (MID) and head-up display have also been updated to show turn-by-turn navigation on the SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki entered the compact SUV category with the Vitara Brezza in India in 2016. Over 7.5 lakh units of the car have been sold so far.

However, with the competition heating up in recent years with the likes of Hyundai VENUE, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite, the automaker launched an updated Brezza model in June this year.

The SUV sports designer alloy wheels and L-shaped LED DRLs

Maruti Suzuki Brezza flaunts a redesigned front fascia with a muscular clamshell bonnet, a chrome accentuated front grille, a dual-tone color scheme, projector LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by a shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza derives power from a 1.5-liter, K15C, inline-four, smart-hybrid petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 102hp and a peak torque of 137Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

It features a 9.0-inch infotainment panel and head-up display

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a spacious five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, ambient lighting, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To ensure the safety of passengers, it has six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base LXi variant and goes up to Rs. 13.96 lakh for the ZXi Plus AT DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The car can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.