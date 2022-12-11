Auto

Ducati DesertX to arrive in India tomorrow: Check features, design

Ducati DesertX to arrive in India tomorrow: Check features, design

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 11, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Ducati DesertX flaunts inverted front forks (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati, in a bid to expand its lineup in India, is set to launch its most offroad-focused two-wheeler, the DesertX, on Monday (December 12). Select dealerships have commenced pre-bookings prior to its launch on our shores. The ADV gets a 937cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine seen on the Monster and Multistrada V2 models and is already available in various global markets.

Why does this story matter?

An expert in manufacturing ADVs, Ducati has proved its mettle in cross-country races, such as the Dakar rally, with multiple victories under its belt.

In India, the bikemaker's Multistrada range is popular among adventure-touring enthusiasts.

The DesertX model, too, has been received warmly across the globe, and the brand is now attempting to entice hardcore off-roaders on our shores by launching the motorcycle here.

The ADV flaunts a 21-liter fuel tank and split-type seats

Similar to the Dakar race bike, the Ducati DesertX features a semi-faired design and flaunts split-type seats, a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, an optional auxiliary rear-mounted fuel tank, twin-pod headlights, a tall windscreen, side-slung exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The two-wheeler packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) heavy-duty wire-spoked wheels.

It derives power from a 110hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati DesertX is powered by a 937cc, Testastretta, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 110hp and peak torque of 92Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

It is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

To ensure rider safety, the Ducati DesertX is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and offroad riding modes. The suspension duties on the ADV are taken care of by fully-adjustable KYB inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable KYB mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ducati DesertX: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Ducati DesertX will be announced at the time of its launch in India on Monday. For reference, the ADV starts at $16,795 (approximately Rs. 13.84 lakh) in the US market.