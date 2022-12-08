Auto

Ducati DesertX to be launched on December 12: Check features

Dec 08, 2022

Ducati DesertX rides on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Legendary Italian marque Ducati is gearing up to launch the DesertX in India on December 12. It will be the most offroad-focused two-wheeler in the brand's line-up. The motorcycle shares its 937cc, L-Twin engine with the Monster and Multistrada models. Select dealerships have already commenced the pre-bookings for the ADV ahead of its official launch on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

With multiple victories in motorsport events such as the Dakar rally and the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, Ducati has expertise in creating ADV motorcycles.

The bikemaker is quite popular amongst adventure-touring enthusiasts in India with its Multistrada range of motorcycles.

However, the brand is now planning to capture the niche, offroad-focused liter-class category on our shores with the hardcore DesertX model.

The ADV flaunts dual-pod LED headlight and split-type seats

Ducati DesertX has a Dakar race bike-inspired design and flaunts a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, an upright windshield, a dual-pod LED headlamp, a bash plate, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, an optional auxiliary fuel tank, and a sleek LED taillight. The ADV packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options. It rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels.

It is backed by a 110hp, L-twin engine

The Ducati DesertX is powered by a 937cc, Testastretta, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine that churns out 110hp of power at 9,250rpm and 92Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

It is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control system

In terms of rider safety, the Ducati DesertX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, ride-by-wire throttle, and offroad riding modes. The suspension duties on the ADV are taken care of by fully-adjustable 46mm KYB inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable KYB mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ducati DesertX: Pricing

In India, the pricing and availability details of the Ducati DesertX will be announced by the brand at its launch event on December 12. For reference, the ADV starts at $16,795 (approximately Rs. 13.84 lakh) in the US market.