2023 MG 4 EV to debut at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 08, 2022, 05:01 pm 3 min read

MG 4 EV promises a range of up to 450km (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor unveiled the 2023 MG 4 for the global market in July this year. The electric hatchback will now be making its way to India. The British carmaker is planning to showcase the EV at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be closely evaluating the kind of response the vehicle generates. If positive, we might see it on our roads soon.

MG Motor is one of the strong promoters of electrification and green mobility solution.

The brand is developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) based on the highly-acclaimed Modular Scalable Platform (MSP).

The MG 4 is the first EV from the carmaker to use the newly developed 'One Pack' battery construction process, making the battery pack lighter and thinner, while still being efficient.

The EV has aced the Euro NCAP's crash test

As per the Euro NCAP's crash test report, the MG 4 scored 82% for adult occupant protection and 80% for child occupant protection. The electric hatchback got a score of 78% for safety assist systems and 75% in the pedestrian safety category. It was equipped with six airbags and ADAS functions. The EV scored a five-star safety rating in a series of crash tests.

The hatchback flaunts connected LED taillights and a split-type spoiler

The 2023 MG 4 has a futuristic design language and sports a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a split-type roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is available with two electric powertrain options

The 2023 MG 4 is offered with two powertrains: a 168hp electric motor paired with a 51kWh battery pack and a 201hp motor with a 64kWh battery pack. The former promises 350km, while the latter can do 450km on a single charge.

The car features premium upholstery and an optional glass roof

On the inside, the MG 4 EV features a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, an optional full-length glass roof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a centrally-placed 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

MG 4 EV: Pricing

In India, MG Motor is still evaluating the option of launching the capable MG 4 EV. The premium electric hatchback carries a starting price tag of £25,995 (approximately Rs. 26.06 lakh) in the UK.