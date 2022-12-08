Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQA (facelift) spotted doing test runs: Check design, features

Mercedes-Benz EQA (Facelift) will flaunt all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to reveal the facelifted EQA soon. The SUV was spied doing test runs in cold weather conditions, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The EV will get a refreshed front fascia along with updated bumpers and revised taillights. However, the all-electric SUV will likely retain the overall silhouette as well as the powertrain options of the outgoing model.

Why does this story matter?

The facelifted version of the EV is being prepared only a year after its launch in January 2021.

Based on the GLA crossover, the EQA is Mercedes-Benz's entry-level all-electric SUV and is currently offered in four trim levels.

Cold weather tests are possibly done to check specific parameters of the EV and ensure it is compatible with a cold environment.

The SUV will sport a trapezoidal grille and all-LED lighting

The Mercedes-Benz EQA (facelift) will have a sculpted bonnet, a refreshed trapezoidal grille, a raked windscreen, and swept-back LED headlamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, black cladding around the flared wheel arches, side skirting, and alloy wheels in dual or tricolor design. The SUV will get a roof-mounted spoiler, revised LED taillights, and a faux diffuser at the rear end.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The Mercedes-Benz EQA (facelift) will likely remain mechanically unaltered. It will be available in four tunes: EQA 250 (188hp/385Nm) and EQA 300 4Matic (225hp/390Nm) with 66.5kWh battery pack, and EQA 250+ (188hp/385Nm) and EQA 350 4Matic (288hp/520Nm) linked to a 70.7kWh battery pack.

The car will feature massage function in the front seats

Mercedes-Benz EQA (facelift) will likely feature a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, circular AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and an 'ENERGIZING' function that uses ambient lighting, music, and massage functions to uplift the mood of the passengers. The EV will house an MBUX infotainment console with support for the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Mercedes-Benz EQA (facelift) will be revealed at the time of its launch. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which begins at €47,540 (approximately Rs. 42.1 lakh) in the German market.