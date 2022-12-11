Auto
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato v/s Porsche 911 Dakar: Which is better?
Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Sterrato in the Indian market with a sticker price of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Only 1,499 units of the rally-inspired supercar will be produced for the global markets. The coupe faces tough competition from Porsche's newly-launched 911 Dakar model. Both cars are equipped with components such as off-road-biased suspensions and tires. However, which one is better?
Why does this story matter?
- While Lamborghini and Porsche are primarily known for their sleek-looking coupes, both automakers compete in the SUV category with the Urus and Cayenne, respectively.
- However, to appeal to a unique set of clientele, both the Italian and German carmakers have created off-road-focused supercars in the form of the Huracan Sterrato and 911 Dakar.
- They will open up the market for more such unique offerings.
Porsche 911 Dakar looks more visually appealing
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato flaunts bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, blacked-out aluminum skid plates, a roof-mounted air scoop, roof rails, wheel arches with thick black cladding, and heavy-duty 19-inch forged wheels. The Porsche 911 Dakar sports a muscular bonnet with air vents, a roof rack, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and blacked-out designer wheels. Both supercars roll on specially-developed all-terrain tires.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato packs a more powerful engine
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine that develops 602hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque. The Porsche 911 Dakar is fueled by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. While the former gets a 7-speed gearbox, the latter has an 8-speed transmission.
Both supercars feature racing-type bucket seats and premium upholstery
The Huracan Sterrato has a sporty two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims, premium Verde Sterrato Alcantara upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The 911 Dakar gets a two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, all-black leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with a mode-selector knob. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags on both supercars.
Which one is more suitable?
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato costs Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom) in India, while the Porsche 911 Dakar will set you back by $223,450 (approximately Rs. 1.82 crore) in the US market. The 911 Dakar offers a better design at a lower price point. However, our vote goes in favor of the Huracan Sterrato for its powerful engine and overall better value-for-money proposition.