Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato v/s Porsche 911 Dakar: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 11, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Both supercars ride on all-terrain tires

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Sterrato in the Indian market with a sticker price of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). Only 1,499 units of the rally-inspired supercar will be produced for the global markets. The coupe faces tough competition from Porsche's newly-launched 911 Dakar model. Both cars are equipped with components such as off-road-biased suspensions and tires. However, which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

While Lamborghini and Porsche are primarily known for their sleek-looking coupes, both automakers compete in the SUV category with the Urus and Cayenne, respectively.

However, to appeal to a unique set of clientele, both the Italian and German carmakers have created off-road-focused supercars in the form of the Huracan Sterrato and 911 Dakar.

They will open up the market for more such unique offerings.

Porsche 911 Dakar looks more visually appealing

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato flaunts bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, blacked-out aluminum skid plates, a roof-mounted air scoop, roof rails, wheel arches with thick black cladding, and heavy-duty 19-inch forged wheels. The Porsche 911 Dakar sports a muscular bonnet with air vents, a roof rack, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and blacked-out designer wheels. Both supercars roll on specially-developed all-terrain tires.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato packs a more powerful engine

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine that develops 602hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque. The Porsche 911 Dakar is fueled by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 473.4hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. While the former gets a 7-speed gearbox, the latter has an 8-speed transmission.

Both supercars feature racing-type bucket seats and premium upholstery

The Huracan Sterrato has a sporty two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims, premium Verde Sterrato Alcantara upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The 911 Dakar gets a two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, all-black leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel with a mode-selector knob. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags on both supercars.

Which one is more suitable?

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato costs Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom) in India, while the Porsche 911 Dakar will set you back by $223,450 (approximately Rs. 1.82 crore) in the US market. The 911 Dakar offers a better design at a lower price point. However, our vote goes in favor of the Huracan Sterrato for its powerful engine and overall better value-for-money proposition.