2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition goes official: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 11, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo Credit: MAZDA)

Japanese automaker MAZDA has taken the wraps off the special 20th Anniversary Edition of the 2023 MAZDA6 with a starting price tag of JPY 4,422,000 (approximately Rs. 26.69 lakh). It commemorates the vehicle's successful run of two decades in various global markets. The car features a luxurious cabin with a premium dual-tone dashboard and special Artisan Red or Rhodium White color schemes.

Why does this story matter?

Starting as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co. in 1920, MAZDA went from manufacturing bottle corks to three-wheeled trucks and eventually four-wheelers in 1960.

It is currently one of the top luxury carmakers in Japan.

The MAZDA6 has been available in either a sedan or wagon body style since 2002 and has been praised by critics and customers alike for its reliable and practical nature.

The car flaunts projector LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels

The MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition retains the silhouette of the standard model and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back projector LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch glossy silver-colored alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It is backed by two powertrain options

The 2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition is offered with either a 2.5-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 235hp/420Nm or a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor that churns out 200hp/450Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

It features Nappa leather upholstery and an electric sunroof

On the inside, the 2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In the Japanese market, the 2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition can be yours at JPY 4,422,000 (approximately Rs. 26.69 lakh) for the front-wheel-drive model and JPY 4,662,900 (roughly Rs. 28.14 lakh) for the all-wheel-drive variant.