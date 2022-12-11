Auto
2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition goes official: Check price, features
Japanese automaker MAZDA has taken the wraps off the special 20th Anniversary Edition of the 2023 MAZDA6 with a starting price tag of JPY 4,422,000 (approximately Rs. 26.69 lakh). It commemorates the vehicle's successful run of two decades in various global markets. The car features a luxurious cabin with a premium dual-tone dashboard and special Artisan Red or Rhodium White color schemes.
Why does this story matter?
- Starting as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co. in 1920, MAZDA went from manufacturing bottle corks to three-wheeled trucks and eventually four-wheelers in 1960.
- It is currently one of the top luxury carmakers in Japan.
- The MAZDA6 has been available in either a sedan or wagon body style since 2002 and has been praised by critics and customers alike for its reliable and practical nature.
The car flaunts projector LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels
The MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition retains the silhouette of the standard model and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back projector LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch glossy silver-colored alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.
It is backed by two powertrain options
The 2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition is offered with either a 2.5-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 235hp/420Nm or a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor that churns out 200hp/450Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.
It features Nappa leather upholstery and an electric sunroof
On the inside, the 2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium Nappa leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition: Pricing
In the Japanese market, the 2023 MAZDA6 20th Anniversary Edition can be yours at JPY 4,422,000 (approximately Rs. 26.69 lakh) for the front-wheel-drive model and JPY 4,662,900 (roughly Rs. 28.14 lakh) for the all-wheel-drive variant.