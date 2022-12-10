Auto

Indian biker imports Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R; first in the country

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 10, 2022, 10:44 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R promises a top speed of 187 km/h (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

India has got its first and possibly only Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R as a biker from Kolkata imported it from Indonesia. Since the supersport is unlikely to be launched in India soon, he imported it for IDR 105 million (roughly Rs. 5.54 lakh), excluding import taxes. It has minor design and feature updates over the outgoing model and is powered by a 51hp, 249.8cc, inline-four-engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX range is popular across the globe for its track-focused essence and vigorous inline-four engines (with the exception of the ZX-150RR).

The Japanese automaker unveiled the track-focused Ninja ZX-25R in the Indonesian market in 2020. The two-wheeler is offered in two trims: Standard and ABS SE.

Sadly, the vehicle will not likely make its way to our shores.

The supersport features an upright windscreen, digital instrument console

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R features a subtle upgrade over the Ninja 400 and features a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an upright windscreen, dual LED headlights, full-fairing, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a clip-on handlebar, and a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport features a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and tips the scales at 182kg.

It hits a top speed of 187km/h

The Ninja ZX-25R derives power from a 249.8cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 51hp and a peak torque of 22.9Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The supersport reaches a top speed of 187km/h.

The two-wheeler comes equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front and a horizontal back-link, gas-charged mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R: Pricing and availability

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is unlikely to reach India anytime soon. However, it is available in Indonesia, where it is priced at IDR 105,000,000 (approximately Rs. 5.54 lakh) for the standard model and IDR 123,500,000 (roughly Rs. 6.65 lakh) for the ABS SE variant.