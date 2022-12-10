Auto

BYD receives 1,500 bookings for Atto 3 within a month

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 10, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

BYD Atto 3 gets three drive modes (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD has accumulated 1,500 bookings for the Atto 3 electric SUV in India within a month. It competes with mid-size EVs on our shores. To recall, the car was unveiled in October this year, and deliveries are set to commence after it is showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January. The four-wheeler flaunts a head-turning look and gets a spacious tech-forward cabin.

Why does this story matter?

At a time when Chinese companies are facing intense scrutiny in India, BYD is expanding its market share in the country.

The Atto 3 is the second offering by the Warren Buffet-backed company on our shores after the e6 electric MPV, which was launched last year.

The electric SUV has been received warmly by critics and potential customers, garnering 1,500 bookings since its launch.

The EV has a sleek chrome grille and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The BYD Atto 3 has a lengthy hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, contrast-colored C-pillars, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by a shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and LED taillights.

It promises a range of 521km on a single charge

The Atto 3 is powered by a 200hp/310Nm electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 521km on a single charge. The EV sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and gets three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.

The SUV features 31-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

Atto 3 has a spacious cabin with 31-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It houses a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, traction control, crash sensors, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

BYD Atto 3: Pricing and availability

In India, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is available in a single trim and is priced at Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are currently open against a token payment of Rs. 50,000. Deliveries of the car will commence from January next year.