2023 BMW CE 04 showcased at Joytown 2022: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 10, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the CE 04 in India. It was showcased at the "Joytown 2022" motoring event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. As for highlights, the electric scooter follows the brand's funky and futuristic design philosophy and packs a 42hp, liquid-cooled electric motor. It happens to be the first all-electric offering from the automaker to reach our shores.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification becoming a top priority in the automobile industry, almost every automaker has been developing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in recent years.

The CE 04 is a unique attempt by BMW Motorrad in the EV segment.

The electric scooter has been on sale in various global markets and has received a warm reception from critics and customers alike.

The scooter has dual-pod projector LED headlight

The 2023 BMW CE 04 has a funky design and flaunts an apron-mounted dual-pod projector LED headlight, a split-type footboard, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat-type seat, and a flush-fitted side stand. It packs a 10.25-inch full-color instrument cluster with a windscreen for added protection. It rides on aluminum "disc" wheels and gets two color options: Magellan Gray Metallic and Light White.

It is powered by a 42hp, electric motor

The 2023 BMW CE 04 draws power from a 42hp/62Nm, liquid-cooled, rear-mounted electric motor paired with an 8.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack with fast charging capabilities. The EV promises a range of up to 130km on a single charge.

The EV is equipped with disc brakes and regenerative braking

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 BMW CE 04 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with regenerative braking and reverse function for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by single-bridge telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit linked to a single-sided swing arm at the rear of the e-scooter.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 BMW CE 04 have not been disclosed. It seems the automaker is still gauging the response the e-scooter generates in India. For reference, it starts at $11,795 (approximately Rs. 9.7 lakh) in the US market.