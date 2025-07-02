Who was Lee Seo-yi? Exploring actor's life amid her demise

South Korean actor Lee Seo-yi, best known for her role in the SBS drama Cheongdam-dong Scandal, has died at age 43. The news of her untimely death was announced by her manager on Instagram on Tuesday. The post revealed that the actor, born Song Soo-yeon, passed away on June 20. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Manager's statement Her manager pays tribute to the actor Her manager's Instagram post read, "A radiant, beautiful, lovely, and kind unnie became a star in the sky on June 20." "I know many of you must be shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing, but I kindly ask that you pray so that she may go to a good and beautiful place." The message was reportedly posted on behalf of Lee's family.

Career highlights Lee graduated from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Lee, born in 1982, graduated from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies with a major in Czech and Slovak studies. She later pursued her master's degree at Pusan National University. She last appeared in tvN's drama The Divorce Insurance in May. Her other notable projects include City of the Sun, Bravo My Life, Romance Special Law, and Pegasus Market.