How to add audio effects in Instagram stories
What's the story
Instagram stories have evolved as one of the most preferred ways to share moments and engage with followers.
However, adding audio effects can make these stories even more captivating.
For Android users, Instagram already offers a range of audio tools to take the storytelling experience to a whole new level.
Here's how you can use them and make your stories stand out on social media.
Built-in effects
Exploring built-in audio effects
Instagram also offers a number of built-in audio effects, readily accessible when creating stories.
These include options like voice modulation and integration of background music.
Just tap on the music icon while editing your story and explore the available tracks or sound effects to use them.
This way, you can add depth and emotion to your story without relying on third-party apps.
Third-party apps
Utilizing third-party apps for customization
For more customization, you can also opt for third-party apps to get more audio editing features.
The apps let you create some unique soundscapes by mixing different tracks or adding special sound effects that don't come with Instagram.
By exporting edited audio files from these apps into Instagram, you can get a personalized touch that resonates with your audience.
Volume control
Adjusting volume levels for clarity
Adjusting volume levels is important to ensure that your stories' audio components are clear.
In Instagram's story editor, you can adjust the volume of both original video sounds as well as added music tracks separately.
Balancing these elements make sure that neither overpowers the other, maintaining an optimal listening experience for viewers.
Trending music
Leveraging trending music tracks
Adding trending music tracks to your stories can boost engagement by leveraging popular culture moments.
Instagram keeps refreshing its library with new songs that are gaining popularity around the world or in certain regions.
By keeping track of these trends and adding them to your content, you make things relatable and may get a wider reach.
Sound transitions
Experimenting with sound transitions
Sound transitions help you create seamless shifts between different segments of your story or different pieces of content within one segment.
Experimenting with fade-ins or fade-outs with Instagram's editing tools adds a touch of professionalism to your storytelling approach.
This technique smooths abrupt changes in audio dynamics across clips shared in succession on this platform.