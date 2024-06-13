Next Article

'Sweet Home' to end with third season slated for July 19 release

Netflix's 'Sweet Home' S03 locks release date: What to expect

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jun 13, 202404:10 am

What's the story Netflix's highly acclaimed K-drama, Sweet Home, is set to return with its third season. On Wednesday, the streaming giant officially announced that the upcoming installment will be the "grand finale" of the series. The first season of the show was a massive hit, attracting over 22M viewers worldwide, setting the stage for future installments. From cast to plot, here's everything we know about the third chapter so far.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Since its premiere, the apocalyptic horror sensation has amassed a devoted global fanbase. Season 1—released in 2020—plunged viewers into the eerie realm of K-creatures, making history as the first Korean series to break into Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list. Season 2—which premiered in 2023—delved further into the narrative, expanding the universe and delving into profound themes. As the next series approaches, anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

Production details

'Sweet Home' S03: Cast and crew

The third season will be directed by Lee Eung-Bok, known for his work on the popular K-drama, Goblin. The series will once again feature Song Kang as the lead character, Cha Hyun-su. Other returning cast members include Lee Do-hyun from My Demon, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si, Jung Jin-young, Kim Si-a, Kim Moo-yeol, and Oh Jung-se. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on July 19.

Plot

A glimpse into the plot

Netflix has revealed that the plot of Season 3 will explore the boundary between monsters and humans. The streaming platform describes it as a time when "humanity grapples with the emergency of neo-humans in a world on the brink of annihilation, marking the climax of the monsterization saga." The official poster for the third season was released by Netflix, featuring protagonist Cha in a devastated cityscape with an extended monster wing.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this poster here

Expectations

'Fans can expect multiple twists and turns...'

While the plot of the final season remains a mystery, director Lee offered some crucial insights during a 2023 press conference for Season 2. Discussing the upcoming installment, he stated, "It started in Season 1. The worldview was fully expanded in Season 2, and in Season 3, characters who have grown in various directions...Fans can expect multiple twists and turns." Cast member Jung also chimed in, teasing, "More spectacular stories will unfold, including a bigger monster-dominated world."

Plotlines

In the meantime, we revisit Seasons 1 and 2 plotlines

Adapted from the Naver webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, Sweet Home garnered over 2.1B net views. The series follows Cha, the lone survivor of a tragic event that claims his entire family. Seeking refuge in the dilapidated Green Home apartment complex, he and fellow residents face a sudden onslaught of horrifying monsters. Season 1 sees them band together to combat this new threat, while Season 2 explores their journey beyond the complex's confines into a devastated world.