RM's 'LOST!' takes fans on a journey

RM's 'LOST!' MV gives insight 'inside Namjoon's brain'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:10 pm May 24, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM and the leader of the globally acclaimed band BTS, unveiled his new title track LOST! on Friday. The song is part of his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Accompanying the song is a unique music video that offers a blend of amusement and entertainment. The video provides viewers with an insight "inside Namjoon's brain," portrayed as a labyrinth filled with numerous thoughts and contradictions.

Song theme

'LOST!' explores universal feelings of uncertainty

LOST! delves into universal feelings of being lost, indecisive, and confused. The song employs visual graphics to depict the complexity of these emotions, suggesting that everyone experiences them at some point in their lives. The music video includes a short skit titled The Lost! Show Starring RM, followed by RM performing his new single in an office building where he appears trapped in a cycle of walking, falling, and standing.

Album launch

'Right Place, Wrong Person' album was released, too

RM's 11-track album Right Place, Wrong Person was released on Friday, following his debut record Indigo from December 2022. BigHit Music described the album as capturing "some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life." Prior to this release, RM had unveiled the music video for the pre-release track Come Back to Me on May 10.

Band hiatus

BTS expected to reconvene in 2025

RM debuted as an artist with BTS in 2013. The band, which has gained global popularity, is currently on a break due to mandatory military duties. RM is currently serving in the Korean military, too. However, the BTS members have made sure that ARMYs get to enjoy new music even while they are away. Following the hiatus, fans can expect the group to reconvene as a septet in 2025.