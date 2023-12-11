BTS V shares buzz cut photos with Jungkook; pens note

By Aikantik Bag 11:55 am Dec 11, 2023

BTS's V to enlist in military on Monday

BTS stars RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin are preparing to enlist in the military on Monday and Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for the group. Recently, V shared a photo of himself and Jungkook on a video call, both sporting new buzz cuts in anticipation of their military service. V also penned a heartfelt note for fans on Weverse. The group is slated to make a comeback in 2025.

V opened up about his buzz cut and sunglasses look

V posted the buzz cut photo on Instagram and revealed that he had always wanted to try wearing sunglasses with a buzz cut. While penning the note, V stated, "Honestly, I'm sad that I can't make happy memories with ARMYs (BTS's official fan club) for the time being, but besides that one thing, it would be fine. The hardest thing is not being able to see ARMYs."

