'NOBODY': (G)I-DLE, aespa, IVE announce collaboration; teaser unveiled

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 04:43 pm Nov 06, 202304:43 pm

Makers to spill details of 'Nobody' on November 16

K-pop groups (G)I-DLE, aespa, and IVE have revealed a surprise collaboration titled NOBODY. This project will unite members from these groups for a unique musical experience. The makers also released a trailer for the same. It left fans wondering which members will participate in the track. More collaboration details will be unveiled on November 16 at 6:00p.m. KST.

Aespa is preparing for comeback with mini-album 'Drama'

In addition to the collaboration, aespa is gearing up for their comeback with a mini-album titled Drama. The album will be released on November 10. It features six songs, including the title track Drama. A teaser video has been released, giving fans a sneak peek into aespa's highly anticipated comeback.

Recent achievements of (G)I-DLE and IVE

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE recently made their all-English debut with a special EP called Heat. Released on October 5, the album features I Want That as the leading title. IVE achieved a significant milestone as their music video for Kitsch crossed 100M views on YouTube. This made it their fifth music video to reach this milestone. The video achieved this feat approximately seven months and six days after its release on March 27.

