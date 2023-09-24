BTS's Jungkook announces solo single '3D,' collaboration with Jack Harlow

Entertainment

BTS's Jungkook announces solo single '3D,' collaboration with Jack Harlow

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 24, 2023 | 12:41 pm 3 min read

BTS's Jungkook announces new solo single, '3D'

BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, is set to bless fans with a brand-new solo single in less than a week! The exciting news came to light on Saturday (local time) during Jungkook's headlining performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York. Following his electrifying performance, a teaser video for the upcoming song, 3D, was displayed on the screen, igniting a wave of excitement among die-hard fans. BigHit Music also officially confirmed that 3D is indeed Jungkook's new solo single.

Why does this story matter?

Following the release of his hit debut track Seven back in July, Jungkook is all set to make another grand entrance with his upcoming solo single. But that's not all; if reports are to be believed, the singer will drop his debut album in November, and speculations are that it will be an all-English solo album. Notably, the world-renowned K-pop sensation BTS is currently taking a hiatus from band activities, allowing each member to explore their individual careers.

'3D': Collaboration, release date—everything you need to know

Mark your calendars because the hotly anticipated track 3D is scheduled for a September 29 release. Jungkook is collaborating with six-time Grammy-nominated rapper-singer Jack Harlow for his forthcoming solo digital single. BigHit Music, sharing the excitement on X (formerly Twitter), treated fans to not one but two hero film teasers of the upcoming single. Alongside these clips, they also unveiled a series of captivating concept photos.

Take a look at '3D' hero film teaser here

'3D' explores unattainable love in R&B style: BigHit Music

According to BTS's agency, BigHit Music, Jungkook's 3D is a pop R&B track that explores feelings toward an "unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions." It reportedly explained in a statement, "Jungkook's second solo single, 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person." The agency stated that the song will showcase a "more mature side of Jungkook" following his hit solo debut single Seven.

Haven't seen concept photos yet? Check them here

'Won't forget the date': Netizens share excitement on X

Anticipation and excitement are running high among netizens as they eagerly await Jungkook's upcoming solo single. A fan tweeted, "Gasp, he's really going to release it during Chuseok, I won't forget the date." Some are speculating about the musical style, with one fan noting, "So it's going to be R&B pop. I don't think it's going to sound like the R&B that I know, so I'm even more looking forward to something new-sounding!!!"

Poll Do you think Jungkook's solo tracks are leading up to a full-fledged album soon?

Yes, a big surprise is on the way! 0% I'm quite satisfied with his solo singles! 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline