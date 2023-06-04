Entertainment

Is BTS's Jungkook preparing to drop solo album? Find out

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 04, 2023, 11:00 pm 3 min read

BTS's Jungkook reportedly preparing for his solo debut on July 14

Jungkook fans, rejoice! The talented main vocalist of BTS is reportedly set to drop a solo album! Excitement spread on Sunday when news of Jungkook's solo debut album—reportedly slated for release on July 14—started making the rounds online. Moreover, BTS's agency BigHit has addressed these reports and released a statement regarding Jungkook's debut album. Here are the details of the agency's statement.

Why does this story matter?

On June 9, on the occasion of BTS's 10th anniversary, the band is set to release a new digital album titled Take Two.

In the midst of these preparations, ARMYs were sent into a frenzy by alleged reports of Jungkook's solo album.

Notably, since BTS announced its temporary hiatus from group activities in June 2022, each member has been focusing on their individual career.

What exactly happened?

For those unaware, the hashtags #JungkookIsComing and #ItsConfirmed are currently trending on Twitter. It all started when Korean news portal Sports Chosun allegedly reported that Jungkook is currently in the process of preparing for his solo album. The report also mentioned that Jungkook will be making his debut on July 14. The news quickly spread among ARMYs worldwide, leading to a wave of anticipation.

Album to have English B-side

In addition to new music from Jungkook, it is reportedly anticipated that the album will feature an English B-side collaboration with Khruangbin and Leon Bridges. To note, ARMYs have long awaited Jungkook's solo debut, as he has showcased remarkable talent as a vocalist, both as a member of BTS and through his solo tracks like Still With You and My Time.

BIGHIT Music responds to news of Jungkook's solo album

In response to the alleged reports, BigHit Music released an official statement that read, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook's solo album has been confirmed." If the news is indeed confirmed, Jungkook will become the sixth member of BTS, after V, to venture full-fledged into solo music. As the group's vocalist, all attention is on the golden maknae!

Look at BTS members' solo projects so far

All seven members of BTS have made significant strides in their solo endeavors. To recall, RM was the first member to embark on a solo project—releasing his self-titled mixtape in 2015. Suga released his debut mixtape in 2016, whereas, J-Hope released his solo debut mixtape titled Hope World in 2018. V made his solo debut in 2019 with the ballads Scenery and Winter Bear.