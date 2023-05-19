Entertainment

Britney Spears calls out 'TMZ'; tags them as 'trashiest'

Britney Spears calls out 'TMZ'; tags them as 'trashiest'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 03:40 pm 1 min read

Britney Spears criticized 'TMZ' recently

Pop star Britney Spears has been a global sensation. Recently, the singer has been in the limelight for her conservatorship and fans have staged protests in support of the singer too. Now, Spears took to Instagram to call out the celebrity news outlet TMZ for their sensationalizing reporting and their recently released documentary on Spears's conservatorship. She also commented on her tumultuous journey.

Here's what Spears's post on the matter said

Spears captioned it, "The concern and just effort on TMZ's part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn, I'm flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!" She also shared that she'd write a book to set her story straight.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by britneyspears on May 19, 2023 at 1:34 pm IST