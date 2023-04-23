Entertainment

Morgan Wallen scripts history with 3 songs in Country Airplay

Morgan Wallen scripts history with 3 songs in Country Airplay

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 23, 2023, 02:05 pm 2 min read

American singer Morgan Wallen breaks records with 3 songs simultaneously in Country Airplay Top 10

American singer Morgan Wallen consolidated his position at the pinnacle of country music when his three songs were placed inside the top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart (dated April 29). Wallen became the first artist to achieve the feat since the survey began in 1990, reported Billboard. The 29-year-old scripted history with the songs from his One Thing at a Time album (2023).

'Last Night': Many firsts for Wallen achieved with this song

Wallen's song Last Night, which is now leading for a 10th week, granted the singer-songwriter two firsts in the history of popular Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The track witnessed a jump from No. 13 to the No. 8 position, and it subsequently rose by 21% to 19.4M audience impressions in the week ending Thursday (April 20), as per the data by Luminate.

'Light Night' joined Wallen's 19-week Hot Country Songs topper

Last Night joined Wallen's 19-week Hot Country Songs—You Proof and Thought You Should Know from the album One Thing at a Time—which secured a top position at Country Albums and the all-genre Billboard 200 for its first six weeks. The song Thought You Should Know dips from the No. 5 to No. 7 position; however, all three songs maintained positions within the top 10.

Before Wallen, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus logged 3 top 10s

According to Billboard, Wallen's three songs in the Country Airplay Top 10 followed pop radio's increased willingness to run multiple tracks by a single artist. Notably, in May 2021, Ariana Grande made history by registering three tracks in the Top 10 Pop Airplay Chart. Miley Cyrus currently has three songs—Jaded, Flowers, and River—on the latest list from her new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Here's everything about Country Airplay chart

The Country Airplay Chart is a music popularity chart that is published weekly by Billboard magazine. The chart lists the 60 most-played songs/records played on 150 country radio stations, and the airplay data is collected by Nielsen Broadcast Data System (BDS). The songs are ranked on the basis of the total number of spins each track received, as well as the audience impressions.