Manoj Bajpayee releases first look from upcoming courtroom drama 'Bandaa'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 23, 2023, 01:05 pm 2 min read

'Bandaa' will premiere directly on ZEE5

On his 54th birthday, celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to reveal the first-look poster of his upcoming courtroom drama film Bandaa, inspired by true events. The film is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki (Aspirants, Flames, Engineering Girls) and will premiere straight on the OTT platform ZEE5, though the release date is not out yet. It went on floors in October 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Bajpayee has no dearth of projects that have frequently proved his caliber as an actor. Some examples include Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and The Family Man.

To see him in a courtroom drama will now be another treat for viewers, especially since the film is inspired by true instances.

Moreover, Karki is a well-known name in the OTT space, so their collaboration raises expectations.

Did you check out the poster yet?

Bajpayee took to social media on Sunday morning and wrote, "Jab baat ho insaaf ki, sirf ek hi #Bandaa kaafi hai. Witness the trial of the century, inspired from true events, only on #ZEE5 (sic)." Going by the poster, it looks like his character has been captured during a heated argument in court or a confrontation with the opponent.

Check out his tweet here

Meet the team behind 'Bandaa'

The courtroom drama will be presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. It will tentatively be Bajpayee's second release of the year after the family drama Gulmohar, which was also a direct-to-digital release and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Bandaa has been penned by Deepak Kingrani (Special Ops). The film will reportedly co-star Kaustav Sinha (Rocket Boys) and Ajay Soni (Cubicles).

Where else will we see the celebrated actor?

Bajpayee has his hands full! He will soon be seen alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in Netflix's series Soup, touted to be a dark comedy directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Bajpayee also has Kira: The Return of the Unknown, co-starring Prakash Raj, in the pipeline. He also has Kanu Behl's (writer of LSD) Despatch, also featuring Shahana Goswami, Hansa Singh, and Parvati Sehgal, awaiting release.