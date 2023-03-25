Entertainment

Rhea Kapoor commences filming 'The Crew': Here's everything to know

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor has started filming 'The Crew' on her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon are coming together for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's upcoming, highly-anticipated project, The Crew. On Saturday, producer Rhea grabbed the attention of netizens when she shared a picture from the first day on the sets and announced that the drama had gone on the floors. Here's everything to know about The Crew.

Kapoor begins shooting 'The Crew' on mother's birthday

On Saturday, Rhea posted two pictures from the first day of filming The Crew on her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the clapboard, while another photo shared by her was a portrait of her maternal grandmother. Sharing these pictures, Rhea wrote, "Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday, mommy."

What is plotline of 'The Crew'?

Touted as an out-and-out laugh riot, The Crew will encircle the life of three working women and their hustle to make it big in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations. A previous official statement read, "The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?"

First-time collaboration between Tabu, Kapoor Khan, Sanon

The film was announced back in November 2022, and it got everyone excited due to the never-seen-before cast ensemble. Tabu, Kapoor Khan, and Sanon's names were revealed first, and Dosanjh joined the cast later on. However, not much is known about his role. The Crew will also mark the reunion of Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Kapoor Khan after Veere Di Wedding (2018).

Know more about upcoming film

The Crew is set to be directed by filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan—who is prominently known for helming Lootcase and co-directing the TVF Tripling series—while the film will be bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions. In an interview with Variety, Kapoor Khan earlier stated that the film is going to be "gloss and glamour" and a comedy chick flick heist film.