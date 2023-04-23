Entertainment

'KKBKKJ' box office: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer witnesses upward trend

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 23, 2023, 11:22 am 2 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' earned Rs. 25cr on Day 2

Salman Khan graced the theaters with his much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday ahead of Eid. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film's trailer and catchy songs generated a significant pre-release buzz among fans. However, it received mixed reviews and reportedly got an opening of Rs. 15cr (nett), but on day two, the film witnessed a jump in its box office collections.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since KKBKKJ was announced in 2020, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Khan's enthralling performance.

As per trade analysts, the highly-anticipated film was predicted to cross the Rs. 40cr mark on opening day, and by the end of the weekend, it was expected to join the Rs. 100cr club.

However, its performance in the last two days seems to contradict the predictions.

Khan's film managed to double business on Day 2

Considering his stardom and massive fan following, Khan's Eid release was expected to record earth-shattering numbers on opening day, but it reportedly netted only Rs. 15.81cr on the first day of its release. However, on its first Saturday, the film managed to double its business and fared well at the box office. As per early estimates, KKBKKJ earned Rs. 25cr (nett) on day two.

'KKBKKJ' became Khan's second-lowest Eid opener

In a three-decade-long career, Khan has delivered several blockbuster hit films, and as he was blazing back to theaters after a hiatus of four years, the expectations from KKBKKJ were skyrocketing. But contrary to expectations, KKBKKJ became his second-lowest Eid opener—the first being Dabangg (2010), which earned only Rs. 14.5cr. Notably, his highest opening film on Eid is Bharat (2019), which collected Rs. 42.3cr.

Here's everything to know about 'KKBKKJ'

With all of Khan's trademarks—comedy, family drama, and high-octane action sequences—KKBKKJ is an out-and-out entertainer. The film features an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam among others. Notably, global superstar Ram Charan and singer-rapper-music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh also made special appearances in the songs Yentamma and Let's Dance Chotu Motu, respectively.

