'Bholaa' box office: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer inches toward Rs. 70cr

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 09, 2023, 02:21 pm 2 min read

'Bholaa' is steady at the box office

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's action film Bholaa, which was released on March 30, has maintained a steady momentum at the box office. The film opened at Rs. 11.2 cr on its first day and will likely have a free run till the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21. Now, Bholaa is inching toward the Rs. 70cr mark.

Why does this story matter?

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of Kaithi (2019), starring Karthi and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While the box office climate is uncertain when it comes to south-to-Bollywood remakes, luck has lately shone brightly in Devgn's favor, with Drishyam 2 being declared a super hit.

A lot is at stake here because Devgn is also Bholaa's director and co-producer, apart from being the lead actor.

Movie likely to touch Rs. 70cr mark this week

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film was able to draw viewers on its second weekend and earned about Rs. 4.25cr on its 10th day. Its total now stands at Rs. 67.53cr, and the film is likely to touch the Rs. 70cr mark this week. It is important to note that Bholaa may still face some competition from Nani's pan-India film Dasara.

Here's everything to know about 'Bholaa'

Bholaa also features Kiran Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande, and Deepak Dobriyal. It has been edited by Dharmendra Sharma (Thank God, Shivaay), while the cinematography is by Aseem Bajaj (Sacred Games, Son of Sardaar). It is Devgn's first and Tabu's second release of the year after Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. The film is likely to arrive on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run.

Work front: Here's where we'll see Tabu and Devgn next

Devgn will next be seen in the period drama movie Maidaan. It has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, while the music is by AR Rahman. He will reportedly collaborate with Tabu yet again for Neeraj Pandey's romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is currently in production. Meanwhile, Tabu has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon for The Crew.