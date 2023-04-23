Entertainment

Dev Patel birthday special: 5 must-watch movies starring talented actor

Dev Patel birthday special: 5 must-watch movies starring talented actor

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 23, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

British actor Dev Patel celebrates 33rd birthday on Sunday

British actor Dev Patel began his onscreen career with the TV comedy series Skins (2007), where he played the character of Anwar. Little did he know at that time that his debut feature film, Slumdog Millionaire (2008), would earn him worldwide recognition and a BAFTA Award for Best Actor nomination. On the actor's 33rd birthday, we gather his top five films to watch.

'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

Helmed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire proved to be Patel's path-breaking movie, which dominated the award season at the time of its release. In his stellar debut, Patel played the role of an Indian boy—Jamal Malik—hailing from the slums of Mumbai, who goes through thick and thin to finally become a contestant in the Indian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

'The Man Who Knew Infinity' (2015)

In this 2015 film, Patel had the honor of portraying one of the world's greatest mathematical geniuses: Srinivasa Ramanujan. Helmed by Matthew Brown, the film revolved around Ramanujan's underappreciated yet significant contributions and depicted his journey in which he faced discrimination due to his race and religion. The movie was lauded for its historical accuracy and Patel's honest portrayal of Ramanujan.

'Lion' (2016)

The 2016 movie Lion once again proved Patel's dramatic potential as one of the most promising actors. He portrayed the character of a young Indian who gets separated from his family and is adopted by an Australian couple until childhood flashbacks start haunting him. For his performance, he earned a nomination at the Academy Awards and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor.

'Hotel Mumbai' (2018)

Helmed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai is based on the 2008 Taj Mahal Palace Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai, in which Patel plays Arjun—a stoic yet vulnerable Sikh waiter who risks his life to keep everyone safe in the hotel. Hotel Mumbai's most powerful moment shows Arjun offering his turban as a bandage to a wounded woman, which is a treat to our eyes.

'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (2019)

A retelling of Charles Dickens's classic novel David Copperfield, in this 2019 British comedy-drama, Patel played the titular role and balanced his act between heavy drama and a light-hearted spin on the classic with his usual charm and feel-good nature. It traces the life of Copperfield from poverty to prosperity as he navigates Victorian England. Patel's performance, undoubtedly, is the highlight of the movie.