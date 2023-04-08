Entertainment

'Manifest' season 4: Everything to know about upcoming 'Part 2'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 08, 2023, 10:47 pm 2 min read

'Manifest' Season 4 Part 2 is set to be released in June

The makers of Netflix's sci-fi drama Manifest are gearing up for the second part of the fourth and final season. The release date of the much-awaited final episodes of the show was revealed on Friday. Along with the trailer, the makers also released a teaser on Instagram. As the show nears its end, here is everything to know and expect from the final part.

'June 2 - the death date'

In a minute-long teaser, the characters are seen talking about how their story is coming to an end. Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) says the world is ending as he gathers all 828ers before Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) reveals it's "June 2". While June 2 is the "death date," as Cal Stone (Ty Doran) reveals, the final part will also release on the same date.

Stones grieve Zeke's death

Manifest Season 4: Part 1 saw Zeke (Matt Long) sacrificing himself to save Cal from dying after he realizes that Cal can save everyone. The second part will see the Stones grieving Zeke's death while trying their best to save the world, even as everyone turns against them and the other passengers on the mysterious Flight 828, which disappeared years ago, only to reappear.

Will Cal be able to defeat Angelina?

Meanwhile, Angelina (Holly Taylor) unleashed a disastrous volcanic eruption using the powerful sapphire stone in the first part of season four. The nefarious powers she gained from the stone continue to create havoc for the 828 passengers as the death date approaches. However, Cal miraculously regains his dragon scar power, but will he be able to stop Angelina and the approaching death date?

Meet the team behind 'Manifest'

Directed by Jeff Rake, the supernatural drama series has a total of four seasons, with the last season being split into two halves. Part one of season four was released in November 2022. The series also stars actors Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, JR Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, and Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance, among others.