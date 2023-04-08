Entertainment

Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt's F1 film: Everything to know

Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt's F1 film: Everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 08, 2023, 09:35 pm 2 min read

'Snowfall' actor Damson Idris to star opposite Brad Pitt in the Apple's untitled F1 film

After months of speculations, it looks like filmmaker Joseph Kosinski has finally found a race car driver to co-star alongside Brad Pitt for his untitled Formula One film. Snowfall actor Damson Idris has reportedly been roped in for the upcoming Apple racing movie. Moreover, the filmmaking team behind Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is reuniting on the project. Here's everything about the movie.

Idris was put on number of driving tests

In order to fulfill the demands of the role, the makers were looking at actors who could handle intense driving scenes of the film. As per Deadline, since November, Kosinski and the producers have met dozens of actors for the role. At the beginning of 2023, the lists were cut down to only a handful of actors, with Idris now making the final cut.

Lewis Hamilton, Pitt teaming up for this project

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will be producing the film through his new production company—Dawn Apollo. The makers of Top Gun: Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, will also be bankrolling the film, with Copper CEO Penni Thow serving as the executive producer. Separately, Apple TV is also making a documentary about Hamilton.

Know about storyline of F1 film

According to some media portals, the untitled project will follow Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement with the view to mentor a young driver and "take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver's teammate." Koensiki, who directed the Academy Award-winning Top Gun: Maverick, will put a lot of emphasis on VFX, similar to the 2022 film.

Apple TV will distribute film to theaters

Touted to be a potentially game-changing deal, Apple acquired the movie's rights in June 2022, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The highlight of the deal is the theater distribution component. Instead of a token release in a few theaters or a day-and-date opening, the movie would reportedly have an exclusive global run of at least 30 days before finally heading to the Apple TV platform.