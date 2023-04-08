Entertainment

David Warner's Pushpa-style birthday wish to Allu Arjun wins hearts

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 08, 2023, 09:08 pm 2 min read

David Warner shared a video in 2022 in which he performed the hook step of 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise Part I'

Australian cricketer David Warner's love and administration for actor Allu Arjun is well known to all. Warner is among those who were gripped by the Pushpa fever when the film was released in 2021. On Arjun's 41st birthday on Saturday, fans sent wishes to him, and so did the cricketer. But Warner shot an adorable video to wish Arjun that won the internet's heart.

Why does this story matter?

Arjun is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. His popularity saw new heights since the release of Pushpa: The Rise—Part I, which hit theaters in December 2021.

The film went on to collect over Rs. 350 crore worldwide. Notably, Arjun's line Thaggede Le (Telugu) or Jhukega Nahi (Hindi) also became a hit with the audience, including Warner.

Warner's daughter joins him in wishing Arjun

Warner shot a quick video message to wish Arjun on his birthday on Saturday. "Happy birthday, mate. We can't wait for Pushpa 2. We hope you have a great birthday," Warner said as his daughter Isla joined him in wishing and said, "Happy birthday, Pushpa." Warner has often expressed his love for Arjun, which was well reciprocated by the Telugu superstar, too.

'Happy birthday, Pushpa'

Instagram post A post shared by davidwarner31 on April 8, 2023 at 5:13 pm IST

When Warner joined 'Pushpa' trend on Instagram

Soon after the film's release, the internet was taken by storm with the Pushpa trend, which saw people performing the hook step of Srivalli. Among those who loved Arjun's iconic dance move, as well as the trend, was Warner. He, too, posted a video performing the Srivalli song on Instagram in January 2022. Arjun had also reacted to his video, sending love to Warner.

'Pushpa: The Rule Part II' teaser out

Meanwhile, on the eve of Arjun's 41st birthday, the makers of Pushpa on Friday revealed the first teaser of Pushpa: The Rule Part II as a gift for his fans. The teaser shows how Arjun's Pushpa Raj goes missing from the Tirupati Jail only to return and rule again. Apart from Arjun, it will star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.