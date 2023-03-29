Entertainment

'Rennervations': Jeremy Renner, Anil Kapoor set for an adventure

Anil Kapoor will feature in Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner's upcoming series 'Rennervations' which was shot in India

Jeremy Renner surprised all his Indian fans when he arrived in India last year. Earlier, it was assumed that he was here on vacation, but it was work that brought him here. And now, we hear that Renner and Anil Kapoor are set for an adventure. Yes, you read that right! Read the details to find out what the two men are up to.

Renner is all set for his new reality TV series called Rennervations. The four-part series is a vehicle renovation show wherein Renner teams up with experts in order to take over decommissioned government vehicles and re-imagining them into creations that'll help kids across global communities.

Kapoor will also be featured in the series along with the Hawkeye actor.

Kapoor's all excited to join Renner in his journey

On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a new teaser of Rennervations wherein Renner and Kapoor get on a video call. Renner asks the Bollywood actor to join him on a journey and an adventure, to which Kapoor responds in the affirmative. For the unversed, Kapoor had confirmed his presence on the show in February while responding to Shekhar Kapur's tweet on his upcoming international projects.

Renner's calling his friends to join him

'Rennervations' will mark the first collaboration between Kapoor, Renner

The two stars have acted in the Tom Cruise starrer, Mission Impossible: The Ghost Protocol which was released in the year 2011. However, they did not have any scenes together. And therefore, Rennervations marks the first proper collaboration between Renner and Kapoor. Speaking on Kapoor's international projects, he marked his Hollywood debut with Slumdog Millionaire and was later also seen in 24.

Renner to give first media appearance since the accident

The Marvel star, who met with a nearly life-threatening accident on New Year's Eve, will reportedly be marking his first public appearance at the world premiere of Rennervations on April 11 at Regency Village Theatre in Las Vegas. The accident left him with orthopedic injuries and blunt chest trauma. Meanwhile, the show will start streaming on April 12.