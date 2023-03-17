Entertainment

Warner Bros. to revive Nancy Meyers's Netflix project: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 11:56 am 1 min read

Warner Bros. is keen to revive Nancy Meyers's upcoming directorial after it went dire straits with OTT giant Netflix over budget issues. The film is reportedly titled Paris Paramount and Meyers asked for a whopping budget of $130-150M. Meyers and Netflix were in talks for over a year until they parted ways. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner is in talks to bankroll the project.

Previously proposed cast and other details

As per earlier reports, Scarlett Johansson was offered the lead role and the supporting cast included Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender, among others. This film is touted to be a romantic drama. Meyers being an adept director has helmed films like The Intern (2015) and as fans, we really hope that she gets back to directing soon.

