Liked 'All That Breathes'? Similar wildlife, nature-based documentaries on OTT

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 25, 2023

Shaunak Sen's Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes has created waves everywhere—from Cannes to Los Angeles—in a short period. Based on two brothers who have dedicated their lives to rescuing black kites, it's a story of relentless courage and inimitable humanity. If you're a wildlife lover and are looking for riveting documentaries that deal with similar themes, we have got you covered.

But first, take a quick look at 'ATB'

The 1:30-hour-long documentary traces the selfless, perseverant, collective efforts of two brothers: Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, and their cousin Salik Rehman, who rescue and treat black kites and other birds in Wazirabad, Delhi. They have reportedly treated over 20,000 birds in the past two decades with gradual aid from some national and international funding. Check out our review of the documentary here.

'Dancing With the Birds'

Who doesn't like looking at the sky and appreciating how it resembles a painting when it's dominated by a large flock of birds? Dancing With the Birds came out in October 2019 on Netflix and was directed by Emmy-nominated director and producer Huw Cordey, while director-writer-host Stephen Fry narrated the 51-minute-long documentary. It focuses heavily on several exotic birds' mating rituals.

'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet'

As the title suggests, the Netflix documentary is narrated by biologist and natural historian David Attenborough and takes the viewer through several stages of his work and career, focusing on how the planet has changed and evolved over the last few decades. It also speaks at length about how the planet could deteriorate further and the timely measures that can stop that from happening.

'Miracles of Nature'

A hidden gem streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Miracles of Nature invites you to "explore a range of natural wonders, attractions and vistas from around the world. [It] includes a look at glaciers, volcanoes, cave systems, rainforests, mountain chains, and other extraordinary landscapes." Two seasons, both comprising 13 episodes each (one episode is around 30 mins) are available on the streamer with a subscription.

'America the Beautiful'

America the Beautiful, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is narrated by Michael B Jordan. IMDb describes it as: "We see America's breathtaking landscapes and wildlife as timeless, but the truth is different. Its unique geography drives the forces of nature to extremes, shaping and reshaping the land and throwing down new challenges for life." It released in 2022 and the first season has six episodes.