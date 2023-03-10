Business

Jio postpaid plus plans in India: Check benefits, OTT perks

The postpaid plans offer Jio's True 5G data to eligible subscribers (Photo credit: Jio)

Reliance Jio offers a bunch of prepaid and postpaid plans in India. If you are a prepaid user, you must be dealing with the recharging process now and then, which can get cumbersome. With a postpaid connection from Jio, you can avail several perks without worrying about recharging your plan. The bill will be generated only at the end of the billing cycle.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio is the leading telecom operator in the nation, with a wireless subscriber base of more than 400 million.

With the company's postpaid connection, customers can first avail services and then pay at the end of the duration for the total monthly consumption as listed on the bill.

Customers receive call benefits, free text messages, data rollover, access to OTT apps, and more.

Jio's Rs. 1,499 plan offers 300GB of data

Jio's postpaid plan of Rs. 1,499 is best suited for users with high data needs. You get 300GB of data, post which Rs. 10 is applicable for every 1GB. In addition, the pack offers 500GB of data rollover. It also includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, access to Jio's app suite, and complimentary subscriptions of Netflix and Prime Video (1 year).

The plan also includes international roaming benefits

The Rs. 1,499 plan also includes international roaming in the US, offering 5GB of data and 500 minutes of incoming/outgoing local calling and outgoing calls for India. For UAE, you get 1GB of data and 300 minutes of calling.

Rs. 999 pack can be used by four family members

The plan costing Rs. 999 offers 200GB of bulk data, unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, and 500GB of data rollover. It is a family pack wherein you get the convenience of paying just one bill for three extra connections that are allowed as a part of the plan. Customers will also get free access to Netflix, Prime Video (yearly), and Jio apps.

The plan for Rs. 799 offers 150GB of data

The postpaid plan worth Rs. 799 allows users to enjoy 150GB of data, 200GB of data rollover, unlimited voice calls, and 100 daily SMSes. On one bill, users are allowed to add two more connections. The pack comes bundled with one year of Prime Video subscription, Netflix, and Jio apps including JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Rs. 599 and Rs. 399 plans offer 200GB data rollover

The plans priced at Rs. 599 and Rs. 399 offer 100GB and 75GB of data, respectively. The former also allows two mobile connections per pack. In addition to the data benefit, these postpaid packs offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day, and a data rollover of 200GB. Other benefits include access to Netflix, Prime Video (yearly), and three Jio apps.