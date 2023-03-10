Business

Sensex plunges 671 points, Nifty settles just above 17,400 mark

Sensex plunges 671 points, Nifty settles just above 17,400 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 10, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 63 points to close at 8,627..95 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Friday. While the Sensex slipped 671.15 points, or 1.13%, to 59,135.13 points, the Nifty shed 176.7 points, or 1.01%, to 17,412.9 points. The midcap indices traded in line with the broader market, as the Nifty Midcap 50 shed 63 points to 8,627.95 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY PSE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.16%, 0.06%, and 0.01%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Tata Motors, NTPC, and Maruti Suzuki, adding 0.81%, 0.78%, and 0.75%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, and Apollo Hospital emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.02%, 2.56%, and 2.27%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 82.05 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 55,388, the silver futures closed at Rs. 61,840. The crude oil futures slipped 1.62% to $75.26 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 605.82 points to 19,319.92 points, while the Nikkei gained 479.18 points to 28,143.97 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 237.65 points, or 2.05%, to 11,338.36 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,863.44, an 8.26% decrease from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 8.76% and is trading at $1,398.45. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.01% up), $268.66 (6.77% down), and $0.3023 (4.16% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06459, down 9.66% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.