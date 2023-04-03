Entertainment

'Pinky Beauty Parlour' trailer is out; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 02:07 pm 1 min read

'Pinky Beauty Parlour' trailer is out

A few days back, Akshay Singh's upcoming directorial Pinky Beauty Parlour's first look poster was released. The actor is donning many hats and will make his directorial debut with this film and now the makers have released the trailer. The movie had a successful festival run (more than 30 international film festivals) and will be released on April 14, 2023.

Cast and other details of the upcoming film

The satirical comedy revolves around the obsession with fair skin and the trailer looks quite promising. The cast includes Singh, Sulagna Panigrahi, Khushboo Gupta, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Jogi Malang, and Abhay Joshi, among others. It is bankrolled by Singh and Bahnishikha Das under the Akshikha Entertainment banner. The story is set in the backdrop of the mystical city of Varanasi.

