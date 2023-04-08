Entertainment

'Star Wars': Daisy Ridley returns as Ray; 3 films announced

'Star Wars': Daisy Ridley returns as Ray; 3 films announced

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 08, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

The announcements were made at the Star Wars Celebrations Europe 2023 event in London, UK

Waiting for the next Star Wars movie? For all you fans out there, the makers made an exciting announcement on Friday, confirming three new live-action film installments of the franchise. And that is not it! They also confirmed that Hollywood actor Daisy Ridley, who played the character of Rey, will also be returning in one of the films, reprising her role.

Why does this story matter?

Star Wars is one of the most popular multimedia franchises, which isn't just limited to films but also has comic books, TV series, video games, and more.

Speaking about the films of the franchise, there have been numerous Star Wars movies from 1977 to date. The last movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, came out in 2019.

3 directors to helm upcoming films

The announcement of the upcoming films was made at the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London, United Kingdom. The three films will be directed by renowned filmmakers Dave Filoni, James Mangold, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, said the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy. Kennedy also invited the three directors on stage and further revealed details about the projects they would be helming individually.

Who will be directing which movie?

Mangold's movie will mark the return of Jedi from the dawn. The title under Feloni will focus on the New Republic while connecting the stories that were told in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and other Disney+ series. As for Obaid-Chinoy, her movie will be based on the events after The Rise of Skywalker; Ridley will be part of this project.

Everything to know about 3 captains

Mangold is known for directing the 2017 Hugh Jackman starrer Logan. He has also directed the upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Filoni, on the other hand, directed the two Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, which is yet to be released. Obaid-Chinoy is known for projects such as Ms. Marvel and Saving Face, among others.