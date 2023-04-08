Entertainment

Telugu producer Komara Venkatesh dies of brain stroke

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 08, 2023, 03:30 pm 2 min read

Komara Venkatesh had produced 2015 Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer film 'Sher'

Another tragedy has struck the Telugu film industry after reports of producer Komara Venkatesh's demise surfaced on Saturday. Venkatesh, who was one of the former presidents of the Telugu Film Federation, passed away due to a brain stroke on Friday, said media reports. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a stroke but breathed his last on Friday night.

Telugu Film Producers Council confirmed his death

The news about the passing away of Venkatesh was confirmed by the Telugu Film Producers Council on Twitter late on Friday. Venkatesh hailed from Machar in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. He started his career as a Tollywood junior artist agent. Besides heading the Telugu Film Federation, he was also reportedly the president of Chitrapuri Colony (envisioned for Telugu industry workers) in Manikonda, Hyderabad.

TFPC condoles Venkatesh's death

Venkatesh produced Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Sher'

Among the several films that were produced by Venkatesh under his banner, he also backed popular Telugu star Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film Sher, which was released in 2015. The action film, directed by A Mallikarjun, also featured actors Sonal Chauhan, Mukesh Rishi, and Vikramjeet Virk, among others. The film, however, failed to succeed at the box office and also received negative reviews from critics.

Life before films

What many wouldn't know is that Venkatesh was known as the "paperboy." This is because before entering the film industry, he used to distribute newspapers when he was growing up. And thus, he got the name. From there on, he worked his way up and entered the industry as a junior artist agent and then eventually became a film producer.

Telugu stars that left the world this year

The Telugu film industry has witnessed the deaths of many celebrities this year. Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna﻿ passed away in February after battling for life in the hospital for 23 days. Tollywood also lost celebrities like Jamuna, Kala Tapasvi Vishwanath, and Vani Jayaram, among others. Actor-filmmaker Sudheer Varma, who helmed films like Swamy Ra Ra and Ravanasura, allegedly died by suicide in January.