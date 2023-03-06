Sharwanand's next project 'Sharwa35' announced; poster has hidden details
Telugu actor Sharwanand completed two decades in acting and on that occasion he announced his upcoming project with Sriram Aditya today. On Monday, the actor turned 39 and it's a double treat for his fans. He penned a heartfelt note for his fans on Twitter and thanked them for supporting him. He stated, "I promise to work hard and never take it for granted."
Hidden details on the poster
The film is tentatively titled Sharwa35 and it will be a coming-of-age entertainer. The poster looks quite interesting and it has hidden details regarding the shooting location. The poster has '51.5055° N, 0.0754 ° W' coordinates which coincide with the coordinates of London hinting that it is currently under production. It is bankrolled by People Media Factory.
Twitter Post
Happy Birthday to the dearest @ImSharwanand 🎉
Presenting #Sharwa35 💖
A @SriramAdittya film @peoplemediafcy production ✨
Shoot in progress 🤘🏼#HappyBirthdaySharwanand 🎂@vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/b6qV1xiJLe