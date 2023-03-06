Entertainment

Sharwanand's next project 'Sharwa35' announced; poster has hidden details

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 03:51 pm 1 min read

'Sharwa35' announced on Sharwanand's 39th birthday

Telugu actor Sharwanand completed two decades in acting and on that occasion he announced his upcoming project with Sriram Aditya today. On Monday, the actor turned 39 and it's a double treat for his fans. He penned a heartfelt note for his fans on Twitter and thanked them for supporting him. He stated, "I promise to work hard and never take it for granted."

Hidden details on the poster

The film is tentatively titled Sharwa35 and it will be a coming-of-age entertainer. The poster looks quite interesting and it has hidden details regarding the shooting location. The poster has '51.5055° N, 0.0754 ° W' coordinates which coincide with the coordinates of London hinting that it is currently under production. It is bankrolled by People Media Factory.

